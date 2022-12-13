$100k donation goes to rebuild athletic fields in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Casey’s General Store, alongside Gatorade, provided a $100,000 donation to the Independence Banks’ House of Hope Project.

Officials say the funds will go towards rebuilding Dawson Springs City Park’s softball and baseball fields.

Softball player and high school senior, Natalee Oldham, didn’t have the chance to play on her home field during the 2022-2023 school year due to the Dec. 10 tornado damage.

Oldham says although she graduates she’s grateful the fields are being rebuilt.

“Oh my God it’s awesome. Like I really wasn’t expecting something like that,” said Oldham. “I’m definitely going to come back home and watch some games on the new field I’m so excited for it. I hope that we get some, at least one home game”

Oldham says she plans to work as an umpire for a few softball games on the new field with some of her friends and former teammates.

The Dawson Springs Park sits across the street from the town Casey’s General Store.

Casey’s manager, Mary Beth Drennan, says seeing the company support the community in this capacity overwhelms her.

“I would look out and watch everyday and I could watch the kids playing and you could hear them yelling at each other and running and joking and laughing and all of a sudden that’s gone,” said Drennan. “So for the fact that it’s coming back is a feeling that I can not even explain.”

Officials say the baseball and softball fields are projected to be complete by March 2023.

