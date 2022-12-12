Walker Hayes coming to Ford Center spring 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Walker Hayes is bringing his Duck Buck Tour to the Ford Center this spring.

According to a social media post, Hayes will be in concert in Evansville on April 20.

Special guests Ingrid Andress and Breland will also be a part of the show.

Officials say pre-sale tickets can be purchased Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Regular tickets can be purchased the next day Dec. 16 beginning at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at the Ford Center Ticket Office and on Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.