Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Walker Hayes coming to Ford Center spring 2023

Walker Hayes coming to Ford Center spring 2023
Walker Hayes coming to Ford Center spring 2023(Ford Center)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Walker Hayes is bringing his Duck Buck Tour to the Ford Center this spring.

According to a social media post, Hayes will be in concert in Evansville on April 20.

Special guests Ingrid Andress and Breland will also be a part of the show.

Officials say pre-sale tickets can be purchased Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Regular tickets can be purchased the next day Dec. 16 beginning at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available at the Ford Center Ticket Office and on Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
VCSO: Deputies respond to fatal truck accident
Hua Hou Mugshot
Affidavit: California woman arrested after 90 pounds of marijuana sent to Evansville
Joseph Buchanan
Police: Evansville man arrested for drug possession
The plaque is a tribute to Jeff and Jennifer being "snowbirds," and how they loved being near...
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in Dec. 10 tornado
Gibson County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a report of a structure fire on the 500...
Crews respond to mobile home fire in Fort Branch

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch
Ind. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces run for Governor
Authorities: Murder investigation underway in Evansville on Judson St.
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: West 12th St closing for concrete slab repair in Owensboro
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines