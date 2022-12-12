VHS low cost spay & neuter clinic approaches 100,000th surgery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday the Vanderburgh Humane Society’s Low-Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic will perform its 100,000th surgery.

The clinic has been in place for 15 years.

Officials say spay/neuter is the only permanent solution to the complex problem of shelter overcrowding, not only in Evansville but worldwide.

They say the flow of animals into shelter systems continues to outpace adopter demand.

“Our Spay & Neuter Clinic is arguably the most effective tool that this region has to combat pet homelessness and improve quality of life for families in our community,” says Amanda Coburn, VHS Director of Advancement. “From 2008, the first full year the Clinic was open, until the end of 2021, we have reduced euthanasia at our facility by 88% in 15 years. We strongly believe that the Clinic is the biggest factor in that drastic reduction.”

The Clinic serves three demographics.

First, every dog, cat, and rabbit adopted from the VHS is altered before it goes home.

Second, the clinic is open to the public as an affordable option to spay or neuter a pet.

Pet-Friendly Services of Indiana SNAP vouchers are also accepted at the Clinic, which funds surgeries for low-income Hoosiers through the sale of Pet Friendly Indiana license plates.

Third, VHS collaborates with other area animal welfare agencies to offer affordable surgeries for their pets and clients, including:

Evansville Animal Care & Control

Another Chance for Animals

It Takes a Village Canine Rescue

New Life Rescue & Adoption in Posey County

Humane Society of Henderson County

Feline Fix

SNIPZ in Henderson

2022 public surgery prices are as follows:

Dogs:

Male: $70

Female: $85

(Over 80 lbs. + $30)

Cats:

Female: $55

Male: $40

Rabbits:

$75 (male and female)

Community Cat TNR Program:

Males: $40 (includes vaccines & ear tipping)

Females: $55 (includes vaccines & ear tipping)

The public can make an appointment for their pet at https://www.vhslifesaver.org/clinic/our-services.

The Clinic performs surgeries Monday-Friday by appointment, excluding holidays. Clients do not have to live in Vanderburgh County or be low-income to utilize services.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.