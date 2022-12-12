USI experiences power outage Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana has a power outage that has led to some finals being cancelled.

According to university officials, due to the power outage, finals scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. have been cancelled and employees may leave at 3 p.m.

Due to the power outage, the dining services only available at this time are the Loft’s Soup, Salad, and Grill Station with the Loft will be open at 4:30 p.m. for dinner.

Rice Library will close at 5 p.m. and the Recreation Fitness and Wellness Center will be closed for the remainder of the day.

CenterPoint crews re currently working to restore power to the campus and the surrounding area.

University officials are working to determine how may students may complete or reschedule the finals that were ongoing before the power outage.

There is no estimated power restoration time at this moment.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.