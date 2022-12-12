Traffic Alert: West 12th St closing for concrete slab repair in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - West 12th Street will be closing in Owensboro for road repairs.

According to the Street Department, that closure will be on West 12th Street from Cedar Street to Walnut Street.

The closure is so construction crews can repair concrete. It is expected to last three to four weeks, given there are no delays or inclement weather.

Officials say there will be a detour in place.

