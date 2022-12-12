Stubborn Clouds

Polar Plunge
Rain Tuesday Night-Wednesday
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy streak continues as high temps remain in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies as low temps hover just above freezing in the low to mid-30s.

Tuesday, cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon rain with high temps in the lower-50s. Tuesday night, showers mixed with a few thunderstorms as lows drop to only 50-degrees behind the warm front.

Wednesday, showers with a few thunderstorms as high temps reach the upper 50s. The severe thunderstorm threat will remain south of the area. Projected rainfall .75″ to 1.50″ will ease minor drought conditions.

Partly cloudy and seasonable Monday, warmer and wetter Tue-Wed
