Sheriff-elect tries to capture Grinch in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Grinch was caught on camera Sunday afternoon in Princeton, Indiana.

It’s from the Virtual Railfan web cam around 4:30 p.m.

Dave Kunkel captured the video. It shows Sheriff-elect Bruce Vanoven trying to get the Grinch into custody near the Princeton Depot.

There’s no word yet on what crime the Grinch was caught doing, but there is some photographic evidence he tried to steal some money.

The Grinch later shared he was able to get away, but says he’s getting too old to run from the law.

