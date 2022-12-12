Polar Plunge
Sen. Mike Braun officially announces run for Ind. Governor

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senator Mike Braun has officially announced his bid for Indiana Governor.

Braun made his announcement Monday morning.

“I’m a Main Street businessman, not a politician, and I want every Hoosier to have a chance at the American dream that I built here in Indiana,” said Braun. “I’m running for Governor of Indiana to make our state a beacon of freedom and opportunity for America.”

The Jasper native filed paperwork to run back in November.

Running for governor would forego Braun’s reelection bid for the U.S. Senate seat he won in 2018.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch announced her run for governor as well early Monday morning.

