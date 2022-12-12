Princeton couple receives A+ Derr’s veteran giveaway

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - One couple in Princeton received some help from A+ Derr.

Joseph and Bethany Bichler were the recipients of A+ Derr’s veteran giveaway.

Joseph is a sergeant in the army who was recently deployed to Iraq.

A+ Derr provided the couple with a two ton furnace and air conditioning which was donated by Lennox.

Bethany says this will be helpful because right after Joseph was deployed their heating and cooling system went out.

”It’s very relieving,” says Bethany. “It’s a huge weight off my shoulders to know that I don’t, that’s just something he’s not gonna have to worry about. On top of all of the other things he’s gonna have to adjust to coming home.”

A+ Derr hopes to continue gifting veterans heating and cooling systems with the next giveaway being the week of Veteran’s Day 2023.

If you are a veteran or would like to nominate one for the giveaway go to https://aplusderr.com/contact/.

