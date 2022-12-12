Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear making it his mission to build back western Kentucky following last year’s deadly tornadoes.

Saturday marked one year since the storms ripped through the Tri-State.

Dawson Springs and Bremen are remembering those who died in the tornado.

We’re learning no one was hurt in last night’s mobile home fire in Gibson County.

Fire officials say it’s likely a total loss.

We could get an update today on a deadly crash in Evansville.

Authorities say it happened early Sunday morning on Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road.

A key suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 is in U.S. custody.

The attack killed 270 people over Lockerbie, Scotland.

