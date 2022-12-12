Midweek rain and thunder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine finally returned to the Tri-State on Monday with temps in the lower 50s. Mainly clear Monday night with a low of 34 on Tuesday morning. Clouds will increase during the day as winds shift to the south and drive temperatures into the middle 50s. A cold front will swing toward the region on Tuesday night and spread rain and even some rumbles of thunder overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Rainy and breezy on Wednesday with highs in the middle 50s. Rain will taper off by Thursday as cooler and drier air filters in behind the cold front. Highs on Thursday will stay in the 40s. Colder air remains through the weekend with another chance for rain on Saturday.

