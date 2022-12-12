Last LST original crew member dies at 100-years-old

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The last living original crew member of the LST 325 has passed away.

According to Chris Donahue, Director of the USS LST Ship Memorial Incorporation, original LST 325 crew member Richard Martin died Monday in Pennsylvania.

Martin had just celebrated his 100th birthday on November 22.

The current LST 325 sent him a birthday package of LST 325 attire and 325 items for his birthday since he was not able to travel to Evansville this year.

Martin obtained the grade of Motor Machinist First Class.

Here’s a picture of Martin, on the right, during his time with the LST 325.

Richard Martin (right), LST crew member (USS LST Ship Memorial, Inc.)

