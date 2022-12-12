Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Last LST original crew member dies at 100-years-old

Richard Martin
Richard Martin(USS LST Ship Memorial, Inc.)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The last living original crew member of the LST 325 has passed away.

According to Chris Donahue, Director of the USS LST Ship Memorial Incorporation, original LST 325 crew member Richard Martin died Monday in Pennsylvania.

Martin had just celebrated his 100th birthday on November 22.

The current LST 325 sent him a birthday package of LST 325 attire and 325 items for his birthday since he was not able to travel to Evansville this year.

Martin obtained the grade of Motor Machinist First Class.

Here’s a picture of Martin, on the right, during his time with the LST 325.

Richard Martin (right), LST crew member
Richard Martin (right), LST crew member(USS LST Ship Memorial, Inc.)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 Sports Senior Send-Off: Jacob Jochum
Name released of man killed in truck crash
Hua Hou Mugshot
Affidavit: California woman arrested after 90 pounds of marijuana sent to Evansville
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
Joseph Buchanan
Police: Evansville man arrested for drug possession
Katie Bowes Mugshot
DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car

Latest News

The University of Southern Indiana is experiencing a power outage
USI experiences power outage Monday
Avian flu cases found in Gibson County birds
Avain flu confirmed in Gibson Co. water birds
27-year-old Ariel Richardson and 57-year-old Denise Jamerson
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Hoosiers urged to get flu vaccine amid surge in flu cases