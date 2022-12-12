Ind. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces run for Governor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch has announced she is making a run for governor of Indiana.

The Evansville native made her announcement Monday morning.

Crouch first served as Indiana’s 56th State Auditor back in January 2014 before she became Lt. Gov.

Republican senator Mike Braun has already filed paperwork to run as well.

