Ind. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces run for Governor

(Source: State of Indiana)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch has announced she is making a run for governor of Indiana.

The Evansville native made her announcement Monday morning.

Crouch first served as Indiana’s 56th State Auditor back in January 2014 before she became Lt. Gov.

Our 14 News crew is set to speak with Crouch about her announcement later on.

Republican senator Mike Braun has already filed paperwork to run as well.

