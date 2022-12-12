Polar Plunge
Hoosiers urged to get flu vaccine amid surge in flu cases

(WMC Action News 5)
By AP
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials are urging Indiana residents to get vaccinated soon against influenza as hospitals face a surge in cases during a flu season that’s already claimed at least two dozen lives.

State Health Commissioner Kris Box said Monday that flu transmission levels are high across Indiana and many other states.

She encouraged eligible Hoosiers to get vaccinated as soon as possible before they travel to family gatherings during the holidays, so they can protect themselves and others from the flu.

As of the week ending Dec. 3, Indiana has recorded 24 influenza deaths this season.

