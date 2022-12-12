Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to rappel down the cliff and found the hiker about 300 feet below the summit of Mount Willard.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTS LOCATION, N.H. (Gray News) – A hiker fell to his death Saturday while taking photos with his wife on Mount Willard in Crawford Notch.

According to a news release from New Hampshire Fish and Game, the hiker’s wife heard her husband yell and looked over to see him falling over the edge of the mountain.

The hiker fell down a steep cliff that extended to the bottom about 800 feet.

Due to the icy conditions and steepness of the terrain, the hiker’s wife called 911 for help.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to rappel down the cliff and found the hiker about 300 feet below the summit of Mount Willard.

Team members were able to recover the hiker’s body and bring him back to the trailhead parking area.

State officials didn’t immediately release the name of the victim or spouse.

With an elevation of about 2,865 feet, Mount Willard is in the center of Crawford Notch, and its summit provides a commanding view of the region, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 Sports Senior Send-Off: Jacob Jochum
Name released of man killed in truck crash
Hua Hou Mugshot
Affidavit: California woman arrested after 90 pounds of marijuana sent to Evansville
Joseph Buchanan
Police: Evansville man arrested for drug possession
Gibson County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a report of a structure fire on the 500...
Crews respond to mobile home fire in Fort Branch
The plaque is a tribute to Jeff and Jennifer being "snowbirds," and how they loved being near...
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in Dec. 10 tornado

Latest News

27-year-old Ariel Richardson and 57-year-old Denise Jamerson
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103...
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing to appear in US court
Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse on Oct. 25,...
Kawānanakoa, considered last Hawaiian princess, dies at 96
Cat at VHS
VHS low cost spay & neuter clinic approaches 100,000th surgery
Opioids have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. in the past two decades, with...
CVS, Walgreens finalize $10B in settlements over opioids