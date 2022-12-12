Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

High-rise homicide suspect attempts to escape, gets stuck in window, police say

Police in Boston say a murder suspect attempted to dive out a window when they got stuck.
Police in Boston say a murder suspect attempted to dive out a window when they got stuck.(WCVB)
By WCVB staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) – Police in Boston say a suspect in a murder at a high-rise apartment building got stuck trying to dive out of a window.

The incident began when officers were called overnight to a 12th floor apartment.

Police said a body was found inside the apartment. A suspect was also found inside, and a standoff followed.

The suspect attempted to dive out of a window, but police said they got stuck and wound up hanging from the window.

SWAT officers pulled the suspect down from the window to the floor below.

The suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 Sports Senior Send-Off: Jacob Jochum
Name released of man killed in truck crash
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
Hua Hou Mugshot
Affidavit: California woman arrested after 90 pounds of marijuana sent to Evansville
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping
Joseph Buchanan
Police: Evansville man arrested for drug possession

Latest News

FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas, authorities say
FILE - Angelo Badalamenti performs at the David Lynch Foundation Music Celebration at the...
‘Twin Peaks’ composer Angelo Badalamenti dies at 85
FILE - Jerrod Carmichael appears at the premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" on June...
Golden Globe nominations led by ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’
Evansville officials break ground on new Skate park
Evansville officials break ground on new Skate park
Juvenile Drug Court receives $75k and 4 years extension for mental health program
Juvenile Drug Court receives $75k and 4 years extension for mental health program