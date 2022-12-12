Polar Plunge
Henderson County standout Saadiq Clements flips commitment from Purdue to Louisville

Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements (53)
Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements (53)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements has flipped his verbal commitment from Purdue to Louisville.

Clements made the announcement on social media on Sunday night. He’s joining former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who was announced as the Cardinals’ new coach earlier this week.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect is the second commitment that Brohm has landed since accepting the position at Louisville.

According to 247Sports, Clements is a three-star recruit ranked as the No. 4 player in Kentucky and the No. 663 overall player in the Class of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

H.S. Girls Basketball Highlights: Owensboro vs. Reitz
Day School guard Tyler Myers breaks Evansville city scoring record
