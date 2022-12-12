Henderson County standout Saadiq Clements flips commitment from Purdue to Louisville

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements has flipped his verbal commitment from Purdue to Louisville.

Clements made the announcement on social media on Sunday night. He’s joining former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who was announced as the Cardinals’ new coach earlier this week.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect is the second commitment that Brohm has landed since accepting the position at Louisville.

According to 247Sports, Clements is a three-star recruit ranked as the No. 4 player in Kentucky and the No. 663 overall player in the Class of 2023.

Purdue boilermakers I want to thank you for giving me an opportunity to play Division 1 football and showing me love. After saying that I would like to announce that I have decided to decommit from Purdue and going to be committed to the University of Louisville.🔴⚫️ #GoCards pic.twitter.com/XnfQX8o0HV — Saadiq clements (@saadiq_clements) December 12, 2022

