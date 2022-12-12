Polar Plunge
Evansville Basketball Academy set to close on Jan. 15

Evansville Basketball Academy
Evansville Basketball Academy(Facebook: Evansville Basketball Academy)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Basketball Academy will soon be closing its doors at its current location.

EBA officials made the announcement on their Facebook page on Sunday.

The location on Kotter Avenue in Evansville has served as the host for several basketball games, training sessions, small group classes and tournaments for 24 years.

It’s set to close for the last time on Jan. 15, 2023.

