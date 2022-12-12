Evansville Basketball Academy set to close on Jan. 15

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Basketball Academy will soon be closing its doors at its current location.

EBA officials made the announcement on their Facebook page on Sunday.

The location on Kotter Avenue in Evansville has served as the host for several basketball games, training sessions, small group classes and tournaments for 24 years.

It’s set to close for the last time on Jan. 15, 2023.

