DCSO: Woman leads deputies on chase with baby inside car
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Virginia woman is facing 14 charges after deputies say she led authorities on a chase early Sunday morning.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Katie Bowes of Alton, Virginia, was driving very close behind a deputy, swerving through all lanes of the road. They say the deputy believed she was trying to ram into the back of the car.

After getting behind Bowes, deputies say they tried to pull her over, but she wouldn’t stop the car, leading to a chase. They say she stopped her car twice, and both times refused to get out.

Deputies say they eventually got her out of the car, which is when officials say they found a 9-month-old child in the passenger seat, unrestrained in a car seat. Officials also say they found meth, a needle and open alcohol containers.

Bowes’ long list of charges includes evading police, terroristic threatening and resisting arrest.

