Avain flu confirmed in Gibson Co. water birds

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The avian influenza has been confirmed in snow geese and water birds from Gibson County.

According to a press release, after diagnostic testing on dead birds was done at the National Veterinary Services Lab, they discovered they carried the avain flu.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reports more than 100,000 snow geese are currently in the Gibson County area and 700 of them have been recently found dead.

Indiana is one of multiple states that have confirmed the current strain of avian flu has been found this fall.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with federal private partners, has increased surveillance on birds to help prevent a potential outbreak.

Birds infected with the avian flu will show signs of unusual behavior such as inconsistent swimming patterns, tremors, twisted neck, and lack of energy.

Infected birds may also have nasal discharge, a cough, sneezing, diarrhea or some birds will not appear sick at all.

If someone sees sick birds or finds multiple birds dead in a single area, report them to the Department of Natural Resources at on.INgov/sickwildlife.

For more information about the avian flu in wild birds, birdfeeder care, and more advice on how to help prevent the spread of the avian flu and other bird related diseases, go to on.INgov/avian-flu.

