Authorities: Murder investigation underway in Evansville on Judson St.
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a murder that they say happened in the 1500 block of Judson Street.
According to a police report, that happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
The report shows Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch received a call in regards to shots fired in the area of Riverside and Judson. The caller told dispatch that a person was shot.
Officers say when they arrived on scene they found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Life saving measures were attempted, but were unsuccessful, according to officials.
Authorities are calling the incident a murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
