Authorities: Murder investigation underway in Evansville on Judson St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a murder that they say happened in the 1500 block of Judson Street.

According to a police report, that happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The report shows Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch received a call in regards to shots fired in the area of Riverside and Judson. The caller told dispatch that a person was shot.

Officers say when they arrived on scene they found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Life saving measures were attempted, but were unsuccessful, according to officials.

Authorities are calling the incident a murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

