Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Authorities: Murder investigation underway in Evansville on Judson St.

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a murder that they say happened in the 1500 block of Judson Street.

According to a police report, that happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The report shows Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch received a call in regards to shots fired in the area of Riverside and Judson. The caller told dispatch that a person was shot.

Officers say when they arrived on scene they found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Life saving measures were attempted, but were unsuccessful, according to officials.

Authorities are calling the incident a murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
VCSO: Deputies respond to fatal truck accident
Hua Hou Mugshot
Affidavit: California woman arrested after 90 pounds of marijuana sent to Evansville
Joseph Buchanan
Police: Evansville man arrested for drug possession
The plaque is a tribute to Jeff and Jennifer being "snowbirds," and how they loved being near...
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in Dec. 10 tornado
Police Lights
Deputies: Pedestrian dead after hit by car in Perry Co.

Latest News

Ind. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces run for Governor
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: West 12th St closing for concrete slab repair in Owensboro
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Crews respond to mobile home fire in Fort Branch
Crews respond to mobile home fire in Fort Branch