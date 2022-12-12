Polar Plunge
Army: 1 person shot, another arrested at Georgia post

FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S....
FILE - A shooting occurred Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, according to the U.S. Army.(WTOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — One person was shot Monday at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, and authorities arrested a suspect, the Army said.

The shooting happened shortly before 10 a.m. at a complex for the Army post’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, said Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson. Emergency responders treated the victim at the scene, he said.

Larson declined to comment on the victim’s condition, and he would not say whether the victim and the person taken into custody were soldiers or civilians. No other details were immediately released.

Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River and is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. It is located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

