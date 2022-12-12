Affidavit: Two women facing charges including attempted kidnapping

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Evansville women are facing charges after police say they broke into a home back in September.

According to an affidavit, the Evansville Police Department was called to the 5400 block of Lenape Lane for a 911 hang up. A couple of days later, the caller filed a police report on what happened.

Officials say the victim told officers after she and a man got into an argument, two women broke into her home a little while later.

An affidavit shows the two women went into the home, and demanded the victim move out of the residence. The victim then called police, while trying to get herself and her child away from the women.

A brief confrontation resulted in one of the women trying to take the child from the victim, according to officials.

Police say that the victim told them during the altercation, her child was injured on their eye.

Those two women were later identified as 57-year-old Denise Jamerson and 27-year-old Ariel Richardson.

Jamerson and Richardson were arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $2,500 bonds.

They have since been released.

27-year-old Ariel Richardson (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

57-year-old Denise Jamerson (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.