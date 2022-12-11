Walton’s late basket gives KWC Women thrilling win over Cedarville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It wasn’t the easiest of wins for the Panthers, but the Kentucky Wesleyan Women’s Basketball team pulled it out on Saturday, using a late Tahlia Walton layup to take down Cedarville 67-65. With the game tied at 65, Wesleyan forced a tough three from Cedarville, which was missed and gave Wesleyan a chance to go out on the break. Tahlia Walton took it one-on-one and drove by her defender for the game winning layup with just over a second remaining.

KWC moves to 6-3 (3-0 G-MAC), while CU falls to 2-6 (1-3 G-MAC).

Up 10-9 midway through the opening quarter, Cali Nolot hit a three and Tahlia Walton put in two layups to give the Panthers a 17-12 lead after one.

Wesleyan looked to pull away in the second quarter, as a Walton three ignited a 12-0 run that gave the Panthers a 31-17 lead with 2:21 remaining in the half. Corina Conley hit a big three just before the half and the Panthers led 36-23 at the break.

After Cedarville cut the Wesleyan lead to six near the end of the third quarter, Walton and Conley each hit a big and-1 buckets to stem the tide. Jordyn Barga hit a jumper just before the last buzzer of the frame and Wesleyan led 54-43 after three.

Things got dicey for KWC in the fourth, with Cedarville coming all the way back to take a 61-60 lead with 2:48 remaining in the contest. The teams went back and forth over the final few minutes, and Tahlia Walton scored Wesleyan’s final four points of the game to seal the win.

Wesleyan shot 26-56 (46.4%) from the field and 6-24 (25%) from three. Cedarville didn’t shoot bad, going 23-51 (45.1%) from the floor and 8-21 (38.1%) from three.

Tahlia Walton led Wesleyan with 22 points on 9-12 from the field. Cali Nolot notched 12 points while Shaylee McDonald added 11. Nolot added six rebounds while McDonald dished out seven assists.

The Panthers will look to extend their four-game winning streak next week when they head to Malone to take on the Pioneers. The game will take place on Thursday in Canton, Ohio, and tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT.

