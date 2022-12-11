VCSO: Deputies respond to fatal truck accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to a fatal truck accident that left one driver dead.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road in response to a single truck accident.

Officials says when deputies arrived on the scene they located a Nissan Titan pickup truck on the side of the road with the driver trapped inside the truck.

Officials say deputies, along with the Perry Township Fire Department, attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Officials pronounced the driver dead on the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it appeared the truck was traveling west on Upper Mount Vernon Road.

Officials say the truck drove off the left side of the road, stuck a utility pole, and was pinned against a tree.

The name of the driver has yet to be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.