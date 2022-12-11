Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

VCSO: Deputies respond to fatal truck accident

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to a fatal truck accident that left one driver dead.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road in response to a single truck accident.

Officials says when deputies arrived on the scene they located a Nissan Titan pickup truck on the side of the road with the driver trapped inside the truck.

Officials say deputies, along with the Perry Township Fire Department, attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Officials pronounced the driver dead on the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it appeared the truck was traveling west on Upper Mount Vernon Road.

Officials say the truck drove off the left side of the road, stuck a utility pole, and was pinned against a tree.

The name of the driver has yet to be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hua Hou Mugshot
Affidavit: California woman arrested after 90 pounds of marijuana sent to Evansville
Julie Schnell (left) and 2020 Jasper grad Jackie Padilla Silva
Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash
Police Lights
Deputies: Pedestrian dead after hit by car in Perry Co.
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Amia Tomlinson and Andre Wright
Two facing child neglect, other charges following drug investigation

Latest News

The plaque is a tribute to Jeff and Jennifer being "snowbirds," and how they loved being near...
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in Dec. 10 tornado
One year later: Western Kentucky communities honor tornado victims
One year later: Western Kentucky communities honor tornado victims
One year later: Western Kentucky communities honor tornado victims
One year later: Western Kentucky communities honor tornado victims
Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St.
Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St.