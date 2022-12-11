Partly cloudy and seasonable Monday, warmer and wetter Tue-Wed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - I had hoped a few peeks of sunshine would break through today, but the stubborn clouds stood their ground. As a result, our high temperatures fell a couple degrees short of the forecast, topping out in the mid 40s in most locations.

We will fall back into the lower 30s overnight under partly cloudy skies. If we dip below freezing Monday morning, it will be the first time since last Monday as these persistent clouds have also kept our temperatures steady for several days. Patchy fog will once again be possible late tonight into early Monday morning, but I do not expect any widespread travel issues.

Although there will still be a few clouds hanging around, I am holding out hope that we will see at least a little sunshine on Monday. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s, which is very typical for this time of year.

Our next big weather maker arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. The warm front from that low pressure system will bring us a shot of warmer air from the south, pushing our temperatures into the lower 50s Tuesday and upper 50s Wednesday. However, scattered rain is also likely beginning Tuesday evening and continuing into Wednesday morning.

With little to no break in between, it looks like we will then see another round of showers Wednesday afternoon and evening as the cold front from that low pressure system passes through our region. Some of that rain may linger into Thursday morning but will be followed by clearer skies Thursday afternoon.

A few pockets of heavy rain or a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out Tuesday night, but any chance of severe weather is expected to stay well to our south-southwest. In total, most of the Tri-State will probably pick up 0.75-1.5″ of rain from this system with the highest totals expected in western Kentucky.

Once that cold front moves through, partly cloudy and colder weather takes over for the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s Thursday but will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s Friday and mid 30s this weekend. A few flurries cannot be ruled out on the backside of this system Friday, but any chance of significant snow showers is expected to stay to our north.

