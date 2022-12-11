One year later: Woman remembers parents who died in Dawson Springs tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s hard to put into words the aftermath of the tornado that tore through western Kentucky communities on Dec. 10, 2021.

As neighbors, friends and family honor who and what they lost on that fateful day, they are also hopeful for the future of their homes.

On Saturday, 14 News went to Mahr Park in Madisonville to join Amy Blades at an important place for her and her family after losing both of her parents. Blades’ parents, Jeff and Jennifer Eckert, were two Dawson Springs residents that died during the storms.

They lived on Elaine Drive, which was in the direct path of the tornadoes. A bench has since been dedicated in their honor in Mahr Park, the last place they were all together as a family before the storm claimed the lives of her parents.

Blades says living in the area is a blessing, but can also be very painful.

“Having the family near is of course good on good days and bad,” Blades said. “Living here amongst the damage and the aftermath, you can’t separate yourself from it.”

As much as it is painful to revisit the place that caused so much pain for her, Blades says it’s promising to see Dawson Springs rebuilding.

She says the most important thing for her going forward is ensuring that her parents’ memories are never forgotten.

