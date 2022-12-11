Polar Plunge
One year later: Western Kentucky communities honor tornado victims
By Steve Mehling and Keaton Eberly
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Saturday marked one year since an EF-4 tornado reached the Tri-State, killing 28 people in the area of Dawson Springs and Bremen.

Survivors got together across western Kentucky on Saturday to remember those who didn’t make it out of the storm, and to remember the struggles of the past year.

In Dawson Springs, around 100 people gathered at the tornado memorial shortly after sunset for a candlelight vigil. They read off the names of the victims, held prayer, as well as offered anyone who wanted to speak the chance to share their experiences and memories of that night.

Meanwhile, survivors met at Bremen Elementary School to remember the people of their community that lost their lives last December. The elementary school was at the center of the town in the weeks following the storm, serving as a donation center and a place that served meals to victims.

On Saturday, several hundred people filled the gym as they thought back to that day, and honor the lives that were claimed by the tornado.

Our 14 News team reflected on the tornado with its aftermath and the effects it’s had on people’s lives in our “Rise Up” special Friday.

Click here to see our coverage over the last year of the Dec. 10 tornado.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

