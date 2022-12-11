KWC Men sting Cedarville in G-MAC Home Opener

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team won its fifth game in a row on Saturday night. In the Holiday spirit, the Panthers lit up the historic Owensboro Sportscenter, shooting over 50% from the field in an 80-52 victory over Cedarville University.

The win marks the first for the Panthers against Cedarville under head coach Drew Cooper. Cedarville connected on the opening possession of the game. However, the Yellowjackets (6-3, 1-2 GMAC) held the lead for less than three minutes on the afternoon. Borja Fernandez would give the Panthers (5-3, 2-0 GMAC) an 8-7 lead at the 16-minute mark and they never look back.

A quick lay-up by Jordan Roland, followed by a steal from Roland and another easy bucket from Markel Aune gave the Panthers a 24-13 lead midway through the first half. Wesleyan would lead by as many as 22-points in the opening half before headlining into intermission with a 48-29 lead. The Panthers held a shooting percentage of 56% in the opening half while holding the high-powered Cedarville offense to 40%.

The Panthers continued to pass up good shot opportunities for better opportunities in the second half. A near perfect start by the Panthers to open the second stanza saw them outscore the Yellowjackets 11-2 in the first 2:29. Edward Jones Jr. gave the Panthers their first 30+ point lead (67-36) after a three-point jumper with under 15 minutes left in the game.

The lead reached its apex with 10 minutes left in the game after a JoMel Boyd lay-up. Wesleyan would go on to score 61 points in the paint for the game. Cedarville forced into long range shots from the start of the contest, going 8-36 from the perimeter. More impressively the Panthers took advantage of turnovers, scoring 21 points the Yellowjackets miscues.

Ben Sisson finished the game four for five from the field to record 14 points and grab eight rebounds. Aune would lead the team with 16 points. Roland added 14 points, three assists, and three steals.

The Panthers will embark on their first big road trip of the season next week with a trip to Canton Ohio to play Malone. Tip-off on Thursday night is scheduled for 4:30PM CT. Wesleyan will then be in Ashland Ohio on Saturday to play the Eagles.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.