Family says speeding officer veered into yard, nearly hitting 5 kids

A grandmother and five children were waiting for the school bus when the police cruiser swerved into the front yard. (WSVN, HOMEOWNER VIDEO - UNNAMED, CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SUNRISE, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida grandmother, her child and her four grandchildren are still shocked after they say they were nearly hit by a police SUV that veered into the front yard.

A Coral Springs Police cruiser was reportedly speeding through a neighborhood in Sunrise, Florida, as children were outside waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning. Home security video shows a car stop quickly for a school bus that’s just out of frame.

To avoid hitting the stopped car, the cruiser then swerves into a front yard full of people. It allegedly almost hit Donna Banner, her teenage child and her four grandchildren.

“I grabbed the kids because I was so shook,” Banner said. “And it’s like the police officer wasn’t paying attention.”

In the video, Banner can be heard screaming, and the bus driver can be heard blowing the horn in warning.

“He almost hit me. I froze, but then, I realized I had to jump out of the way,” said Za’Kayla Ford, one of the children who was involved in the incident.

The children’s mother, Denise Ford, wasn’t there during the incident. But she says she was stunned by the dangerous situation, especially since the family says the officer just drove off and never stopped.

“I was shocked. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ Anything could have happened. I could have lost four of my kids,” Denise Ford said. “What if you would have hit my kids? You didn’t stop to say, ‘Hey, is they okay?’ I was traumatized. I was like, ‘Lord, have mercy.’ Like what if?”

She says her kids are still shaken up, and her 11-year-old, who has pain in her neck and leg, hasn’t been to school since the incident.

Coral Springs Police Chief Bradley McKeone released a statement that said the officer driving the vehicle was identified and issued “formal discipline.”

The family says they are hoping more action will be taken against the officer, but they are grateful the children were not seriously hurt and that the incident was captured on video.

“Without the video, nothing would have been done. It would have been my word against the police word,” Denise Ford said.

The incident was not reported to Sunrise Police, so no charges or traffic citations are expected in the city. It’s unclear if there will be charges brought in Coral Springs.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

