Downtown Evansville to host ‘Santa Stroll’ event

By Aaron Weeks
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville is hosting a holiday event Friday to showcase their holiday spirit with a traveling event.

Starting on Riverside Drive and Main Street, the public is invited to an event to walk or drive down the street to see Christmas lights and decorations called the “Santa Stroll,” presented by Riverside Capital Management Group.

The event is free to the public and will be full of many fun decorations along the stroll such as; lighted trees along Riverside Drive, Heart of Downtown Evansville lighting installation on the 200 block of Main Street, and a decorated fountain on the 300 block of Main Street.

Specials guests at the event will include Santa, Olaf, Rudolph, the Snow Sisters, and the Abominable Snowmonster.

As people stroll along Main Street, they will receive a free Christmas ornament, holiday crafts, hot cocoa, and special Downtown Evansville stickers.

This event starts December 16 and will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

