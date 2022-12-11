Polar Plunge
Police: Evansville man arrested for drug possession

Joseph Buchanan
Joseph Buchanan(DCSO)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested in Dubois County for drug possession Tuesday.

According to Jasper Police, officers were dispatched to the Days Inn in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

Officials say when they arrived on scene, they used a police K9 to do a sniff test on the vehicle which found the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle that a man named Joseph Buchanan was in.

Officers say they searched the car they found marijuana and a syringe in the parking lot that tested positive for heroin.

Police say upon further investigation, it was determined that the narcotic drug belonged Buchanan.

Officials say Buchanan was transported to the Dubois County Security Center and later charged with possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe, and possession of marijuana.

Police say the passenger with Buchanan, Timothy Cheaney, was cited into court for possession of marjuana.

