Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin

Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee. (Credit: CNN, Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that video from the Riverside Theater on Saturday night shows what appears to be two security officers interrupting the 78-year-old LaBelle as she chats with an audience member. They rush her off stage. Shortly after, someone announced that the nearly full 2,500-seat theater had to be evacuated because of a bomb threat.

Catherine Brunson, who documented the evacuation on Facebook Live, told the newspaper that the evacuation happened two songs into LaBelle’s concert around 9:24 p.m.

“We came out and police had the block taped off. ... A whole lot of people were pretty upset. ... It’s scary,” Brunson said.

Scott Pierce, who also attended the concert, said everyone exited the theater calmly, but it’s “just sad that someone does this.”

Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen Jr. said in a statement early Sunday that K9 units searched the theater and no explosive devices were discovered, so there was no threat to the public.

As of Sunday morning, LaBelle hadn’t issued a statement about the evacuation on social media. The operator of the Riverside Theater, Pabst Theater Group, said it would work with LaBelle to reschedule the show in the future.) -

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hua Hou Mugshot
Affidavit: California woman arrested after 90 pounds of marijuana sent to Evansville
FILE
VCSO: Deputies respond to fatal truck accident
Julie Schnell (left) and 2020 Jasper grad Jackie Padilla Silva
Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash
Police Lights
Deputies: Pedestrian dead after hit by car in Perry Co.
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’

Latest News

Evansville Basketball Academy
Evansville Basketball Academy set to close location on Jan. 15
A man was rescued after he drove off the side of the road near Kelso on Friday night.
83-year-old man sleeps in trunk after car swerves off road into creek
NASA's Orion spacecraft beamed back close-up photos of the moon and Earth on Monday, Dec. 5,...
NASA’s Orion capsule blazes home from test flight to moon
NASA's historic moon mission ends with the splashdown of the Orion capsule in California.
Historic Artemis I mission ends with Orion splashdown
VCSO: Deputies respond to fatal truck accident
VCSO: Deputies respond to fatal truck accident