Whitesville soldier laid to rest Friday

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Private First Class Robert Wright was finally laid to rest Friday, giving closure to a Kentucky family.

A Whitesville native, Wright was only 18 when he was reported missing after fighting in the Korean War.

Wright’s remains arrived back in Daviess County Tuesday.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has called for all flags to be flown at half-staff in Wright’s honor.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.