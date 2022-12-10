Polar Plunge
Whitesville soldier laid to rest Friday

By Bernado Malone
Dec. 9, 2022
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Private First Class Robert Wright was finally laid to rest Friday, giving closure to a Kentucky family.

A Whitesville native, Wright was only 18 when he was reported missing after fighting in the Korean War.

Wright’s remains arrived back in Daviess County Tuesday.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has called for all flags to be flown at half-staff in Wright’s honor.

