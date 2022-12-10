Polar Plunge
Gov. Beshear speaks in Dawson Springs on the 1 year anniversary of Dec. 10 tornado

City of Dawson Springs awarded $750K grant
City of Dawson Springs awarded $750K grant(WFIE)
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Dawson Springs Saturday reflecting on the one year anniversary of the tornado that struck Kentucky December 10, 2021.

Beshear announced Team Kentucky will be giving out 10,000 checks with a $1,000 balance to those who filed an insurance claim or received FEMA aid.

Habitiat for Humanity announced their goal is to build 50 homes over the next three years in the Pennyrile chapter.

Our team reflected on the tornado with it’s aftermath and the effects it’s had on people’s lives in our “Rise Up” special Friday.

Click here to see our coverage over the last year of the December 10 tornado updates we brought to you.

