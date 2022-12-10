USI Basketball set to host Indiana State, on Sunday afternoon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball hits the midway point of a three-game homestand Sunday at 3 p.m. when it welcomes Indiana State University to Screaming Eagles Arena.

Tickets are available on-line at USIScreamingEagles.com or by visiting the Screaming Eagles Arena Ticket Office between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ in addition to being heard on ESPN 97.7FM (http://listentotheref.com) and 95.7FM The Spin (http://957thespin.com).

USI, which is 4-5 this season, looks to remain perfect at Screaming Eagles Arena in 2022-23 on Sunday. The Eagles opened the homestand by snapping a two-game skid from last week’s road swing with a victory over Anderson University (Indiana), 78-47, Wednesday. Graduate forward Trevor Lakes (Lebanon, Indiana) led the Eagles’ attack with a collegiate career-best 29 points, while senior guard Jelani Simmons (Columbus, Ohio) reached 23 points in a game for the third time this season to close out the double-digit scorers.

USI is 3-0 at home this season and is led by Simmons, who is posting a 20.7 points per contest at home and 15.7 points per contest overall. Lakes is posting 11.2 points per home outing and follows Simmons in the scoring column for the season with 11.7 points per game.

Indiana State is 9-1 overall in 2022-23 after posting a 74-71 victory at Southern Illinois University Wednesday in Missouri Valley Conference action. The Sycamores were led in the win by graduate guard Courvoisier McCauley, who had 16 points, and senior guard Cameron Henry, who had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

McCauley leads the Sycamores with 17.3 points per game this season, while Henry is posting 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

The final game of the homestand is slated for December 15 when USI hosts St. Mary’s of the Woods College for a 7 p.m. contest. USI also is set to host Southeast Missouri State University December 29 at 7:30 p.m. to close out the 2022 calendar year and start Ohio Valley Conference action.

The USI-SEMO game will a part of a OVC men’s and women’s basketball double-header.

Between the USI home games with SMWC and SEMO, the Eagles play in the Indiana Classic that is hosted by Purdue University-Ft. Wayne. USI is slated to play a neutral-site game versus Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis December 19 and face off with host Ft. Wayne December 20.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.