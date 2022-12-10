Polar Plunge
USI baseball unveils 2023 schedule

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball is set to throw out the first pitch of 2023 and the Division I era February 17 when it plays Western Illinois University at USA Stadium in Millington, Tennessee. The four-game neutral site series (February 17-19) is the start of a 56 game slate. 

The 56-game schedule includes a 24-game home slate of game that starts February 24-26 with a three-game series versus former Great Lakes Valley Conference rival Bellarmine University. The Bellarmine series is followed by three-game series with Oakland University, who finished second in the Horizon League last season (March 10-12); Morehead State University (March 24-26); Southeast Missouri State University (April 6-8); Eastern Illinois (April 20-22); and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (May 5-7). 

The three-game sets with Morehead State, SEMO, EIU, and Little Rock are a part of the Ohio Valley Conference schedule. 

The home schedule also includes single game against Southern Illinois University (March 15); Saint Louis University (April 11); Oakland City University (April 19); McKendree University (April 25); Miami University of Ohio (May 3); and Ball State University (May 16). 

USI Baseball season tickets are on sale now on USIScreamingEagles.com. Fans can take advantage of Holiday Season Ticket deal of two tickets for $250 until January 9. Season tickets are regularly priced at $150 each. A special commemorative gift comes with each season ticket purchase before January 9 and the end of the Holiday Season Ticket sales. 

Fans also can purchase a reserved parking pass for $100.   

On the road this season, the Screaming Eagles have three-game series at Washington State University (March 3-5); Murray State University (March 17-19); Lindenwood University (March 31-April 2); the University of Tennessee-Martin (April 14-16); Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (April 28-April 30); Oral Roberts University (May 12-14); and Tennessee Tech University (May 18-20). 

Series at Lindenwood, UT Martin, SIUE, and Tennessee Tech are a part of the OVC schedule. The 2023 road schedule also includes single game visits to Lipscomb University (February 21); Austin Peay State University (March 7); Saint Louis (March 14); Belmont University (March 21); Ball State University (March 28); SIU (May 2); and Indiana University (May 9). 

OVC Tournament action is scheduled for May 24-27 and will be played at Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois. 

The Eagles begin their 17th season under the direction of Head Coach Tracy Archuleta, who has a 527-313 (.635) record at USI and is the all-time winningest coach in the history of the program. Archuleta also is 675-437 (.607) in 21 years as a collegiate head coach.

Courtesy: USI Athletics

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

