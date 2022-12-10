Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Owensboro to be aware of this week.

Beginning Monday, the Street Department will close West 12th Street from Cedar Street to Walnut Street for concrete slab repair.

The closure is expected to last three to four weeks, pending no delays or inclement weather.

A detour will be marked.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.