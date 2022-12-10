Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St.

Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St.
Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Owensboro to be aware of this week.

Beginning Monday, the Street Department will close West 12th Street from Cedar Street to Walnut Street for concrete slab repair.

The closure is expected to last three to four weeks, pending no delays or inclement weather.

A detour will be marked.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Schnell (left) and 2020 Jasper grad Jackie Padilla Silva
Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash
Gas station robbery in Evansville
Police: Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint
Deadly Dubois Co. crash
ISP releases names of mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
29-year-old Nicolas Alvarez
Newburgh man sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling drugs in Posey Co.

Latest News

Police Lights
ISP: 1 dead after Perry Co. crash Friday
City of Dawson Springs awarded $750K grant
Gov. Beshear speaks in Dawson Springs on the 1 year anniversary of Dec. 10 tornado
Evansville Association for the Blind hosts annual ‘Cookie Baking Day’
Boys & Girls Club of Evansville.
Evansville Boys and Girls Club hosts annual Christmas party