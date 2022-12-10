Some brief clearing Sun-Mon, more rain likely Tue-Wed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our weather will remain mostly cloudy and damp overnight with mist, drizzle or patchy fog possible through early Sunday morning. Temperatures will slowly fall back through the 40s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s.

We will get a few peeks of sunshine Sunday, especially during the second half of the day. That will help warm our temperatures into the upper 40s Sunday afternoon.

We will fall back into the low 30s Sunday night into Monday morning. If we dip below freezing Monday morning, it will be the first time since last Monday as these persistent clouds have kept our temperatures steady for several days. Although there will still be a few clouds around, Monday looks mostly sunny, which will be a welcome change of pace after such a dreary week. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s to around 50°.

Our next big weather maker arrives Tuesday into Wednesday. The warm front from that low pressure system will bring us a shot of warmer air from the south, pushing our temperatures into the mid 50s Tuesday and upper 50s Wednesday. However, a soaking rain is also likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

In total, most of the Tri-State will probably pick up 1 to 1.5″ of rain from this system, but heavier rain and severe weather will be possible to our south-southwest. Severe weather is not expected locally at this time.

After the cold front from that low pressure system swings through our region, partly cloudy and colder weather will take over for the second half of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s Thursday, but we may only reach the upper 30s to low 40s Friday and mid to upper 30s Saturday.

