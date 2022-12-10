ISP: 1 dead after Perry Co. crash Friday

PERRY CO. Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a crash that happened late Friday night in Perry County.

Indiana State Police say troopers were called to an accident on Old State Road 237 and Scotch Pine Road.

The Perry County Coroner’s Office reports one person died in the accident.

Officials are still investigating the crash at this time.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.