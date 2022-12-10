Polar Plunge
Flu cases surge across the country, prompting advisories

The CDC is reporting an increase in flu activity across the country. (CNN, GETTY)
By Jacqueline Howard
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) - The United States is seeing a surge in flu activity after Thanksgiving.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than a third of all flu hospitalizations and deaths this season happened in just the past week.

Flu activity remains high across the country at this time.

The CDC reported at least 13 million people have been sick so far due to flu, with 120,000 people hospitalized.

There have been about 7,300 reported deaths. Twenty-one of those reported deaths have been in children, according to the CDC.

All but seven states are experiencing high or very high levels of respiratory virus activity.

In New York City, health officials have issued an advisory saying that everyone should wear masks when indoors in public, even if you’ve gotten your flu shot or had flu before.

The advisory also lists other prevention measures like washing your hands frequently, staying home when sick and of course, getting up to date on your vaccinations back to you.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

