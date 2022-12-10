Polar Plunge
Evansville Boys and Girls Club hosts annual Christmas party

By Aaron Weeks
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday morning, volunteers from Husk Companies and Dunn Hospitality group will be spending time with the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville to celebrate Christmas.

According to a press release, the Boys and Girls Club of Evansville will be hosting their annual Christmas party for Club members ages seven to 17.

Volunteers and children will begin shopping at Meijer at 9:30 a.m. with 70 Club members invited.

Each child will receive a gift card which they will use to go shopping with the help of a volunteer.

The children will be shopping for their families, following shopping, all participants will then return to the Boys and Girls Club to wrap gifts.

Participants will also have fun winter activities to do such as watching movies with arts and crafts.

Lunch will also be provided for the participants with a magic show to follow.

This event will run Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

