Evansville Association for the Blind hosts annual ‘Cookie Baking Day’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Association for the Blind is hosting a holiday event Saturday.

According to Executive Director, Karla Horrell, the Evansville Association for the Blind will be hosting a “Cookie Baking Day” event for the visually impaired.

Horrell says all students are invited to come and other activites with baking cookies, will include playing games and making art and crafts as well.

Horrell says at the end of the event Santa will come to the party to celebrate with the students.

This event will take place at 500 North Second Avenue in Evansville and run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.