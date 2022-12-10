Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville Association for the Blind hosts annual ‘Cookie Baking Day’

(Pixabay (custom credit))
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Association for the Blind is hosting a holiday event Saturday.

According to Executive Director, Karla Horrell, the Evansville Association for the Blind will be hosting a “Cookie Baking Day” event for the visually impaired.

Horrell says all students are invited to come and other activites with baking cookies, will include playing games and making art and crafts as well.

Horrell says at the end of the event Santa will come to the party to celebrate with the students.

This event will take place at 500 North Second Avenue in Evansville and run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Schnell (left) and 2020 Jasper grad Jackie Padilla Silva
Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash
Gas station robbery in Evansville
Police: Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint
Deadly Dubois Co. crash
ISP releases names of mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
His former elementary school teacher and principal are putting together a memorial service for...
Memorial planned in Henderson for victim of suspected overdose

Latest News

Boys & Girls Club of Evansville.
Evansville Boys and Girls Club hosts annual Christmas party
Burdette Park is due for some improvements.
Burdette Park begins improving with county support
Burdette Park begins improving with county support
Burdette Park begins improving with county support
Rise Up, Remembering the December 10th Tornado
14 News Special: Rise Up, Remembering the December 10th Tornado