Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Driver who crashed into Apple store is released on bail

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A driver whose SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 19 others, has been released on bail two-and-half weeks later.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was released this week on $100,000 bail with a stipulation that he cannot drive, officials said. He’s charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Plymouth County district attorney.

Rein was arrested last month after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the store’s front window in Hingham. The victim who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

Rein’s attorney described the crash as a horrific accident. Rein told investigators that his foot became stuck on the accelerator while he was looking for an eyeglass store, officials said.

A woman describes hearing the deadly crash at an Apple Store in Massachusetts. (Source: WFXT via CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Schnell (left) and 2020 Jasper grad Jackie Padilla Silva
Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash
Gas station robbery in Evansville
Police: Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint
Deadly Dubois Co. crash
ISP releases names of mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Rashid Caruthers
Evansville father sentenced in infant son’s death in 2020

Latest News

Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.
Troopers: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in fiery crash in Maine
Portland family living in fear after attempted home invasion.
Family living in fear after attempted home invasion: ‘He was looking at both of us’
A tribute to journalist Grant Wahl is show on a screen before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer...
Memorial to American writer Wahl placed at World Cup game
Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de León is pictured in the photo from Oct. 19, 2022.
Los Angeles council member involved in fight with activist
A Connecticut man is facing charges after a child was in possession of two handguns at an...
Adult facing charges after student found with 2 guns at elementary school, police say