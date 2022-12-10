Polar Plunge
Day School guard Tyler Myers breaks Evansville city scoring record

H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Tell City vs. Day School
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Day School senior guard Tyler Myers celebrated a historic milestone on Friday night.

Myers racked up 36 points in the Eagles’ 74-38 win against Tell City, surpassing Bosse graduate Mekhi Lairy to break the Evansville career scoring record. He now sits 21st on the all-time scoring list for high school boys basketball in Indiana with 2,244 points.

“Gotta give credit to my teammates,” Myers said immediately after the game. “I’ve had four years here that have just been amazing with wonderful teammates and a great coaching staff that always have positive and relentless energy, so it feels amazing tonight. Every night you gotta go out there and just play the game, stick to the game plan and if you’re the guy going off that night, then that’s what happens.”

[PREVIOUS: Day School guard Tyler Myers cracks 2,000-point mark]

Lairy held the previous record at 2,237 career points, which he set four years ago during the 2017-2018 season.

“I know Mekhi’s a great player,” Myers said. “He’s tearing it up over at Miami (Ohio). I have nothing but respect for him.”

Myers will have the chance to move up considerably on the all-time scoring list statewide. He and the Eagles have over 14 games left to play this season.

