Castle High School administrators sing Christmas carols to help raise money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle High School Administration is spreading Christmas cheer throughout the school.

The principal, assistant principal, and school resource officer sang Christmas carols to students and staff.

This is apart of the schools Ten Days of Christmas events filled with dress up days and school activities.

They charged five dollars per song in order to raise money for ‘Toys for Tots’.

They had an initial goal of $200.

