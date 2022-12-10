Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Caretaker pleads guilty in death of 86-year-old woman at assisted living home

Colorado officials say a caretaker has been sentenced in the death of a woman at an assisted...
Colorado officials say a caretaker has been sentenced in the death of a woman at an assisted living facility.(akaratwimages via Canva)
By KKCO Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO/Gray News) - Officials in Colorado say a caretaker at an assisted living facility has pleaded guilty to charges related to the death of a resident.

According to the Colorado attorney general’s office, Letticia Martinez pleaded guilty to negligence that led to the death of Hazel Place, 86, at Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care in June 2021.

KKCO reports that Martinez was sentenced to probation for three years, 100 hours of community service and 30 days in jail.

Investigators said they found that Martinez, along with Jamie Johnston and Jenny Logan, were responsible for the death of Place. The 86-year-old was reportedly left in the heat for six hours.

Officials said Martinez pleaded guilty to caretaker neglect and a deferred sentence of negligent homicide. Cases against Johnston and Logan are currently pending.

Copyright 2022 KKCO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Schnell (left) and 2020 Jasper grad Jackie Padilla Silva
Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash
Gas station robbery in Evansville
Police: Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint
Deadly Dubois Co. crash
ISP releases names of mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Rashid Caruthers
Evansville father sentenced in infant son’s death in 2020

Latest News

Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.
Troopers: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in fiery crash in Maine
Portland family living in fear after attempted home invasion.
Family living in fear after attempted home invasion: ‘He was looking at both of us’
A tribute to journalist Grant Wahl is show on a screen before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer...
Memorial to American writer Wahl placed at World Cup game
Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de León is pictured in the photo from Oct. 19, 2022.
Los Angeles council member involved in fight with activist
A Connecticut man is facing charges after a child was in possession of two handguns at an...
Adult facing charges after student found with 2 guns at elementary school, police say