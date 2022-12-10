Burdette Park begins improving with county support

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several projects are underway to improve Burdette Park, says director Zach Wathen.

Wathen said they are looking to beautify the park, but they are primarily concerned with safety and making the park Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.

“I just started making a list of things that we needed to get out in front of and then council and the commissioners basically said, ‘Hey, what do you need? How can we help?’” he said. “It’s been a team effort.”

The highway department is removing debris and brush that had grown up around the putt putt course to create some green space. They have also already added new decks to two cabins and the pools are due to get new liners.

“We’re just trying to give back to the community,” Wathen said. “I think the Council and the commissioners are also trying to give back to the community and give them a place to escape.”

County officials said quotes from commercial companies estimated the cost would be hundreds of thousands of dollars, but by having the county work on it, taxpayers should have a lighter load.

Wathen said they hope to create space for sports facilities as the projects continue.

