Affidavit: California woman arrested after 90 pounds of marijuana sent to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A California woman is currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail after police say she was collecting packages containing large amounts of marijuana.

This came after the arrival of many “suspicious” packages on Friday, according to the Evansville Police Department.

Police say they were informed by a mail carrier about 10 packages that smelled like marijuana. The affidavit states the packages were set to be delivered to three different addresses in Evansville, and they were originally sent from Ranch Cucamonga, California.

After a K9 unit alerted the presence of illegal narcotics, EPD officials say a search warrant was issued, which resulted in officers finding 90 pounds of marijuana.

Detectives then began surveilling one of the addresses, located on the 6400 block of Newburgh Road in Evansville, and conducted a controlled delivery of packages to the front of a pool house. The affidavit states the homeowner told authorities that he rents out the pool house through Airbnb, and a woman renting it the night before told him that she was expecting packages to be delivered.

EPD officials say they watched the woman, later identified as Hua Hou, quickly grab one of the packages at the pool house and hurried back to her car, which is when detectives took her into custody. According to the affidavit, Hou has a felony warrant for dealing marijuana out of Georgia. Officers say that Hou is originally from Ranch Cucamonga, California.

The 90 pounds of marijuana is estimated to be worth $180,000, police say.

Hou is charged with one count of dealing marijuana and was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

She’s being held on a $20,000 bond.

