KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Our 14 News crew remembers those impacted by the deadly tornado that barreled through western Kentucky on Dec. 10, 2021, and reflects on how far the survivors have come.

“Rise Up, Remembering the December 10th Tornado” aired on Friday night.

We took viewers back to our severe weather coverage in the areas impacted during the night of the storm, as well as showed how these same areas have recovered one year later.

You can watch our entire special in the video below:

14 News Special: Rise Up, Remembering the December 10th Tornado

