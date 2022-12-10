Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

14 News Special: Rise Up, Remembering the December 10th Tornado

Rise Up, Remembering the December 10th Tornado
Rise Up, Remembering the December 10th Tornado(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Our 14 News crew remembers those impacted by the deadly tornado that barreled through western Kentucky on Dec. 10, 2021, and reflects on how far the survivors have come.

“Rise Up, Remembering the December 10th Tornado” aired on Friday night.

We took viewers back to our severe weather coverage in the areas impacted during the night of the storm, as well as showed how these same areas have recovered one year later.

You can watch our entire special in the video below:

14 News Special: Rise Up, Remembering the December 10th Tornado

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas station robbery in Evansville
Police: Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint
Deadly Dubois Co. crash
ISP releases names of mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash
Julie Schnell (left) and 2020 Jasper grad Jackie Padilla Silva
Former student remembers teacher who died in Dubois Co. crash
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
His former elementary school teacher and principal are putting together a memorial service for...
Memorial planned in Henderson for victim of suspected overdose

Latest News

Burdette Park is due for some improvements.
Burdette Park begins improving with county support
Burdette Park begins improving with county support
Burdette Park begins improving with county support
14 News Special: Rise Up, Remembering the December 10th Tornado
14 News Special: Rise Up, Remembering the December 10th Tornado
Castle High School administrators sing Christmas carols to raise money
Castle High School administrators sing Christmas carols to help raise money